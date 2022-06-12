EDGERTON, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio community facing a power outage has found creative ways to beat the “no-electric blues.”

The village administrator posted Sunday a Facebook update detailing what the Edgerton community can expect while crews work to restore full power. The post invited everyone to spend Sunday’s outage at the park, with food available and entertainment like corn hole and a piano player.

The city lost power Monday after both lightning and a train hit a high voltage line. Generators kicked on Tuesday, and electricity was later fed from another line, with a plan announced to have the city’s own power lines fully restored by Sunday.

FirstEnergy crews were actively working to meet that deadline, and the company was quoted in the post apologizing for the delay.

In the meantime, some local businesses have opened their doors to provide food for the community. Edgerton Mainstop, Phil’s One Stop, and Edgerton Subway are all open for business Sunday. Two food trucks- Rolling Fire Pizza and River-A Smokin’ Q BBQ- are also set up and ready to serve.

The post said FirstEnergy expected to complete their work by around 1:30 p.m. Visit the Facebook post for more details.