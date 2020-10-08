Eddie Van Halen and a Sweetwater connection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eddie Van Halen and his band toured across the country, creating thousands of rock lovers. Many of them work at Sweetwater Sound.

One employee exclusively worked with Van Halen before he died. Writer and videomaker Nick Bowcott worked one-on-one with Van Halen.

The two worked together to help launch the sale of a guitar.

Bowcott said he never thought of Van Halen as just a rock star.

“They always say don’t meet heroes. He’s one hero who I’m really glad I met. He’s a really nice guy behind the mystique,” said Bowcott.

The Clyde Theatre also honored Van Halen by putting his name on its sign that read “rest in peace.”

