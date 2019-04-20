Eddie Merlot's gets ready for brunch crowd Video

Prime-aged steaks, seafood and a lengthy wine list makes Eddie Merlot's a top choice for fine dining. They're open Easter Sunday to serve up a gourmet brunch.

Executive Chef Edwin Mateo and sales manager Jessica Dixson stopped by Studio 15 to show how to make crab cake benedict.

The dish features ingredients you can find in most local super markets. It’s also featured on Eddie Merlot’s Sunday brunch menu.

Jessica tells WANE 15 they’re excited for their Easter brunch. She says it’s always a crowd favorite, especially featuring a shellfish bar.

You can learn more about Eddie Merlot’s by clicking here, where you can also make reservations to their Easter Brunch.