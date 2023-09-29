DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After months of renovation, the DeKalb County Airport’s runway officially reopened Friday with an expansion that furthers the airport’s goal to bring in more economic growth for the region.

The airport is a “vital economic gateway” to and from northeast Indiana- generating an estimated $16 million annual contribution to the state economy- and a longer runway will allow businesses to fly more freight directly into Auburn, according to a press release.

The runway has been closed since July to add 2,105 feet to the original 5,000-foot runway. The release said the longer runway- a total of 7,105 feet- will allow the airport to accommodate every aircraft in the general aviation corporate fleet currently flying.

“Whenever we can put more runway in front of an aircraft, we give the crew more time to think and react, and this will always lead to better outcomes,” said Russ Couchman, the manager and treasurer of DeKalb County Airport. “At 7,105 feet, the DeKalb County Airport is now in an elite class of Regional Corporate Class Airports.”

The runway also features new lights for the runway and taxiway, new paint, new signs, and new precision approach path indicator lights.

The fixed-base operator (FBO) of the airport, Sweet Aviation, celebrated the reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning. The celebration also comes nearly a year after Sweet Aviation assumed its role as FBO on November 1, 2022. Sweet Aviation’s team has built up the airport’s services, facilities, and top-notch amenities, the release said; pilots can now make use of a lounge, concierge service, flight simulators, and full laundry service.