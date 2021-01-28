Econ professor: Increasing federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could help small businesses long-term

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan includes increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour— which some fear would cause uncertainty for small businesses.

“That would put many small businesses, especially more restaurants in northeast Indiana, out of business,” said Congressman Jim Banks (R-3rd District). “That would be a dangerous step forward. I hope that doesn’t pass and we continue the minimum wage debates up to the state level rather than the federal level.”

Heather Tierney, an assistant professor of economics at Purdue Fort Wayne, said she understands why small business owners would be concerned about meeting payroll and staying open if that increase were to take effect.

Those issues will be short-term, though, she said.

“If wages go up, then consumption can go up,” said Tierney. “It will create a little bit of a hardship on the overall economy in the short run, but we have to look at the overall about the long run benefits.”

Tierney said the United States is a consumer-driven society and that if households are not earning, then they can’t consume, or spend, as much. If consumers aren’t spending as much, businesses can’t grow because not as much product needs to be produced.

“Even if wages are low, if consumers don’t have money to spend, then it’s going to be hard for the businesses to stay open,” said Tierney. “It’s kind of a catch 22.”

According to Tierney, it’s important to remember that if this order passes, the minimum wage would gradually increase to the full $15 an hour, which would help businesses adjust to the change.

“It’s not going to go up tomorrow or next year, it’s going to increase to $9.50 [an hour] in 2021 and then in 2022, if all goes according to plan, it should increase to $11 [an hour],” said Tierney. “Then it will increase incrementally up to $15 per hour.”

She says that although small businesses such as restaurants could be impacted in the immediate short term if this bill would pass, people who were earning just $7.25 an hour will move up to the $9.50 an hour this year, and would have more income at their discretion.

“So they can go and and spend a little bit more, so maybe the family can go out maybe twice a month instead of going out once a month and that’s going to be sales,” said Tierney. “If you look at the other states where they have increased the minimum wage, you do see more of a thriving restaurant industry.”

However, Tierney acknowledged that this could lead to unemployment for some.

“I think this is where we have to kind of weigh the costs and benefits,” said Tierney. “But ultimately, in the long run if people aren’t earning more, they can’t spend more.”

Tierney’s message to concerned small business owners is to “hang in there” because the U.S. is a spending nation.

“We’re not a nation of savers, so this should boost sales. Just weather it out for the first few paychecks, but there will be increased consumer demand,” said Tierney. “Once we get through the pandemic, with people out and about more and with a little extra disposable income in their pocket, you know, being the being the U.S. we definitely will spend.”