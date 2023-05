FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sustainability and environmentally-friendly initiatives in Fort Wayne are the focus of a festival next weekend. Eco Fest will be making its return to Headwaters Park.

Eco Fest president Addie Farris stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

Eco Fest is on Sunday, May 21. It’s happening at Headwaters Park from noon until 5 p.m. It’s free to stop by. You can click here to learn more.