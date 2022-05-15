FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even though Earth Day has passed, there are still ways to go green in Fort Wayne.

Eco Fest is back Sunday at Headwaters Park from noon to 5 p.m. It’s a free, family-friendly event with a goal of increasing awareness about sustainability. There are over 30 retail vendors, 27 nonprofits, 12 food and beverage vendors, live music, activities for kids, and more.

In 2022, Eco Fest is celebrating two organizations who make it their mission to practice being friendly to the environment. Human Agricultural Cooperative was chosen as the Community Organization of the year and will receive a donation of $1,000. Tree Canopy Growth Fund was chosen as the Sustainable Startup of the year and will receive a donation of $500.

“Eco Fest is unique because it brings people together from all over northeast Indiana with the common goal of helping Fort Wayne go green,” said Addie Farris, the president of Eco Fest. “We are lucky to have so many amazing organizations and individuals who are taking the necessary steps to keep Fort Wayne sustainable. Part of our mission has always been to give back to the community that inspires us, and one of the ways that we do that is by donating funds to local organizations each year.”

Visit the website to learn more.