FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’ll have a chance to celebrate all things green with Eco Fest. The event is free and family friendly.

The event’s organizer stopped by Studio 15 to describe what the event is all about. You can see that in the interview above.

Eco Fest is Sunday, August 9th at Headwaters Park West. It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Masks are required. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.