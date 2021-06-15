Eclectic group of musical acts to play at Sweetwater Performance Pavilion during summer concert series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater on Tuesday announced its 2021 summer concert series at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion. The 1,800 capacity outdoor performance facility is located on the campus of Sweetwater Sound.

The series features multiple genres of music ranging from classic rock and country to R&B, funk, blues and more. The series kicks off Thursday, July 22 with STYX and will continue through late September.

2021 Concerts at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion Include:

An Evening with STYX — Thursday, July 22

— Thursday, July 22 The Music of Queen with Fort Wayne Philharmonic – Sunday, July 25

– Sunday, July 25 Whiskey Myers with special guest Bones Owens — Friday, July 30

with special guest — Friday, July 30 Warrant with special guests Eric Martin of Mr. Big and PJ Farley of Trixter ( hosted by Eddie Trunk ) — Saturday, July 31

with special guests — Saturday, July 31 An Evening with Gladys Knight — Saturday, Aug. 21

— Saturday, Aug. 21 Samantha Fish with special guests Southern Avenue — Friday, Aug. 27

with special guests — Friday, Aug. 27 An Evening with The Fab Four (The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles) — Sunday, Aug. 29

— Sunday, Aug. 29 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — Wednesday, Sept. 1

— Wednesday, Sept. 1 Kool & The Gang with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars — Friday, Sept. 3

with special guests — Friday, Sept. 3 Pure Prairie League with special guests The Why Store — Saturday, Sept. 18

with special guests — Saturday, Sept. 18 Tower of Power with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars — Sunday, Sept. 19

with special guests — Sunday, Sept. 19 Pink Droyd presents Signs of Life, a live performance of the legendary Pink Floyd album Delicate Sound of Thunder — Saturday, Sept. 25

presents — Saturday, Sept. 25 Fort Wayne Jazz Celebration powered by Sweetwater featuring Rick Braun with special guests Grace Kelly, Adam Hawley and Jacob Dupree Trio – Sunday, Sept. 26

Tickets for all concerts are on sale now and can be purchased online via sweetwaterpavilion.com or in-person at the Sweetwater campus located at 5501 US Highway 30 West in Fort Wayne.

Health and Safety Precautions: All Sweetwater Performance Pavilion shows will follow recommendations and adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.