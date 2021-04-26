EB US 30 west of Larwill closed following two vehicle crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Eastbound U.S. 30 at Binkley Road is closed following a two vehicle crash. Driver are advised to avoid the area.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection on reports of a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatch told WANE 15 that traffic is being diverted off eastbound U.S. 30 on S 900 East.

It is unclear if anyone is injured or how long traffic will be impacted.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.