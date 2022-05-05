FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy a nice bowl of soup all while helping a local school, charity and community.

Empty Bowls is hosting their 5th annual fundraiser, which works to raise money for The Pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne, Blessings in a Backpack, and the PFW Student Ceramics Club.

When you arrive, if you donate $30 you will receive a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bowl. If you purchase two or more bowls, the price goes down to $25. Only Cash and Checks will be accepted.

Along with the bowl, people who donate are given a complimentary grab n’ go soup lunch (including a vegan option), along with a drink and dessert.

The two day event ends on May 5th. It starts at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fort Wayne. It will end at 2 pm. For more information on the fundraiser, you can visit their website.