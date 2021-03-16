‘Eat Mor Chikin’ at Chick-fil-A’s new food truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Chick-fil-A is now on wheels and coming to a town near you!

The popular fast food restaurant has recently launched food trucks across the country, and there is one that is stopping around the northeast Indiana area through next month.

The restaurant created the food trucks to gave mall operators across the country a chance to recoup some sells that were lost in the pandemic.

“Over the last year there have just been some impacts due to COVID to our restaurants and sales. this is a great opportunity for us to continue serving guests and show the whole community Chick-fil-A,” said Kayley Jones, Owner of the Chick-fil-A inside Glenbook Square Mall.

The food truck will offer a limited menu including:

Waffle fries

Spicy and original chicken sandwiches

Nuggets

Signature sauces

Hours are usually from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Jones says the hours will be extended the week of March 22 because the restaurant inside Glenbook Square Mall will be undergoing renovations.

On Wednesday, the food truck will be in Angola at KC Learning Center located at 1605 S Wayne St.

To stay up-to-date on locations a times, visit the Chick-fil-A Glenbrook Square Facebook page or Instagram page.