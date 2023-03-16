FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, Deer Park Irish Pub has already kicked off its holiday festivities Thursday by hosting the 25th annual Clover Classic.

Deer Park started the three-day event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the lowering and tapping of the Gilded Green Beer Barrel, and will end the night with Irish music from the “Ragtag Bunch.”

On St. Patrick’s Day, tents will open at 9:00 a.m., and the Clover Classic will offer dancing and music throughout the day.

The lowering and tapping of the Gilded Green Beer Barrel at Deer Park Irish Pub.

Food from various local vendors will also be on hand during the festivities.

Those interested must be at least 21 years old to attend, and there is a $5 cover charge.