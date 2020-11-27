Easy recipes to help gobble up Thanksgiving leftovers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanksgiving is now over, but what about all those leftovers?
Ivy Tech Community College hospitality administration student and chef-in-training Carl Dalrymple shares some ideas on how to transform you Thanksgiving leftovers.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4-5 cups leftover stuffing
- 10 large eggs
- ½ cup 120ml milk (any kind of milk, whole milk is used in the video)
- ½ cup grated cheese any kind, I use sharp cheddar
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).
- Spray 8×11.5 (or 9×13) baking pan with cooking spray.
- Spread leftover stuffing in the baking pan in an even layer.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and half of the cheese.
- Pour it over the stuffing.
- Top with remaining cheese.
- Bake, uncovered, for 40-45 minutes, or until the eggs are fully cooked.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 package Aunt Millie’s Hawaiian dinner rolls 12 ct.
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- 4 cups mashed potatoes
- 2 cups turkey gravy
- 1½ pounds turkey
- 2 Tablespoon butter, melted
- Black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cut rolls in half.
- Place the bottoms in a deep baking pan large enough to hold 12 sandwiches, about 11×14-inch. Lay the provolone across the rolls.
- Top the rolls in the pan with mashed potatoes, turkey, and gravy.
- Place the top of the rolls on the sandwiches.
- Brush with melted butter and sprinkled with black pepper.
- Cover with foil and bake at 350°F for 15 minutes.
- Remove foil and bake an additional 15 minutes to allow the rolls to crisp.
- Remove from the oven to cool and serve.