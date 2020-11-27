Easy recipes to help gobble up Thanksgiving leftovers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanksgiving is now over, but what about all those leftovers?

Ivy Tech Community College hospitality administration student and chef-in-training Carl Dalrymple shares some ideas on how to transform you Thanksgiving leftovers.

Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Casserole Servings: 12

INGREDIENTS:

4-5 cups leftover stuffing

10 large eggs

½ cup 120ml milk (any kind of milk, whole milk is used in the video)

½ cup grated cheese any kind, I use sharp cheddar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). Spray 8×11.5 (or 9×13) baking pan with cooking spray. Spread leftover stuffing in the baking pan in an even layer. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and half of the cheese. Pour it over the stuffing. Top with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 40-45 minutes, or until the eggs are fully cooked.

Turkey Manhattan Sliders Servings: 12

INGREDIENTS:

1 package Aunt Millie’s Hawaiian dinner rolls 12 ct.

6 slices provolone cheese

4 cups mashed potatoes

2 cups turkey gravy

1½ pounds turkey

2 Tablespoon butter, melted

Black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS: