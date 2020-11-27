Easy recipes to help gobble up Thanksgiving leftovers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanksgiving is now over, but what about all those leftovers?

Ivy Tech Community College hospitality administration student and chef-in-training Carl Dalrymple shares some ideas on how to transform you Thanksgiving leftovers.

Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Casserole

Servings: 12
Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Casserole:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4-5 cups leftover stuffing
  • 10 large eggs
  • ½ cup 120ml milk (any kind of milk, whole milk is used in the video)
  • ½ cup grated cheese any kind, I use sharp cheddar

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).
  2. Spray 8×11.5 (or 9×13) baking pan with cooking spray.
  3. Spread leftover stuffing in the baking pan in an even layer.
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and half of the cheese.
  5. Pour it over the stuffing.
  6. Top with remaining cheese.
  7. Bake, uncovered, for 40-45 minutes, or until the eggs are fully cooked.

Turkey Manhattan Sliders

Servings: 12
Turkey Manhattan Sliders

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 package Aunt Millie’s Hawaiian dinner rolls 12 ct.
  • 6 slices provolone cheese
  • 4 cups mashed potatoes
  • 2 cups turkey gravy
  • 1½ pounds turkey
  • 2 Tablespoon butter, melted
  • Black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Cut rolls in half.
  2. Place the bottoms in a deep baking pan large enough to hold 12 sandwiches, about 11×14-inch. Lay the provolone across the rolls.
  3. Top the rolls in the pan with mashed potatoes, turkey, and gravy.
  4. Place the top of the rolls on the sandwiches.
  5. Brush with melted butter and sprinkled with black pepper.
  6. Cover with foil and bake at 350°F for 15 minutes.
  7. Remove foil and bake an additional 15 minutes to allow the rolls to crisp.
  8. Remove from the oven to cool and serve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss