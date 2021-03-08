Easterseals Arc receives $200k gift from The Chapman Charitable Trust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana announced Monday that it has received a $200,000 gift from The Chapman Charitable Trust in honor of the late Elizabeth “Betsy” Chapman.

Betsy and Howard Chapman were among the earliest supporters of Easterseals Arc, which was founded in 1954 as The Johnny Appleseed School, the press release said. Howard Chapman served as president of the board of directors from 1960 to 1962, Betsy served on the board and the agency has provided services to their son, John, for many years.

“This gift is truly amazing, and it warms my heart to honor Betsy Chapman for all that she did to ensure that families from 60 years ago to the present would have support for their children and loved ones,” said Donna K. Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc president and CEO. “We are grateful to the Chapman family for their decades of commitment and support for people with disabilities.”

Easterseals Arc said the donation will be used to:

Purchase additional Murphy beds and mattresses to increase the agency’s capacity for respite services and emergency lodging

Replace two rooftop HVAC units to improve air quality and comfort for consumers and staff at the agency’s Coldwater Road building

Pay down the mortgage on the agency’s Easterseals RISE facility in Angola

“Having these needs taken care of through this gift improves our ability to provide services to more individuals and families who need us,” Elbrecht said. “The Chapman family is a blessing to our organization and our community!”