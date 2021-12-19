Eastern DeKalb County community dinner planned in Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A community dinner is planned for people living in eastern DeKalb County this evening.

Go Big or Go Home Small Town Event Promotions is hosting the DeKalb County Eastern Community Christmas Dinner from 4-6:00 p.m. Residents of Butler, St. Joe, Spencerville, and Newville are invited to the Butler Church of Christmas for a sit-down dinner. Those who live in Spencerville and St. Joe who would prefer to pick up food can call and place an order to be picked up at the community center in Spencerville or the St. Joe City Hall.

Those who are unable to leave their home or know someone elderly who would like to take part but are unable to leave their home are encouraged to call 260-920-4858 between 4-5:30 p.m. today.

Food will be by Gump’s Smokin’ Barbeque.