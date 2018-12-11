Eastern Allen Co. communities win state designation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALLEN CO., Ind. (WANE) - A region called the New Allen Alliance has won $4.5 million through the Stellar Community program.

The Stellar designation is awarded annually and gives resources for areas looking to make community improvements.

Grabill, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville, New Haven and Woodburn make up the New Allen Alliance group which petitioned for the state money. More than 56,000 people live in Eastern Allen County, making it larger than 65 other Indiana counties.

The New Allen Alliance plans to use the funds to increase economic growth and improve the quality of life in the region. It met with Allen County government bodies to secure other funding in order to make an attractive bid to the state.

Wabash won the designation in 2014 and used the money for a nine step project.