Easter Rabbit Show takes place at the Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Visit Fort Wayne is proud to announce the 2019 MI-OH State Line American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA) Easter Rabbit Show will take place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum April 19-21.

This event is the largest rabbit show in the Midwest. Hundreds of rabbits from across the country will be shown and judged in the Coliseum Expo Center.

"At our most recent show, exhibitors came from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, Maryland and California." said

ARBA Committee Member David Moll.

Also in attendance for this special event will be ARBA President Josh Humphries and Executive Director Eric Stewart.

While the main focus of the Easter Show is the exhibition of rabbits, there will also be several fun activities for participants and spectators. Easter egg hunting, an egg spoon race, rabbit hopping, a trade show and an educational seminar are all on the agenda.

Admission is free for spectators and rabbit entries cost $4.00 per rabbit/cavy in advance or $6.00 per rabbit/cavy day-of.

"Not only is having rabbits on display at the Coliseum certainly a cute and a fun family event, but hosting all of the breeders, judges and spectators in our city generates significant economic benefits to Fort Wayne hotels, restaurants, shops and attractions." Visit Fort Wayne Group Services and Niche Marketing Manager Rachel Stephens said.