Easter Egg Hunt featured at Three Rivers Distilling Co.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Distilling Co. hosted an Easter Egg Hunt that was fun for the whole family on Sunday.

There were eggs hidden all over the patio filled with candy and other fun prizes. The egg hunt times at 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. Guests were able to reserve an igloo so that they maintained safe and socially distant. There was also plenty of space in the dining room and some of patio tables for outdoor seating.



Some of the food and drink specials were a cinnamon swirl cheesecake, mimosas, and bellini specials.