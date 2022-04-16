FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kids were able to let out all their energy at the YMCA Bunny Bounce.

The Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA dropped thousands of bouncy balls off the walking track into the gym for kids to collect and exchange for goodies on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There was also a bounce house, interactive Easter story, temporary tattoos, coloring and crafts. The Easter Bunny came to hop around and hang out with the kids.

The event started at 10 a.m. for kids ages 2 and under, 10:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, and 11:15 a.m. for ages 7 to 11.