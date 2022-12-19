FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Expansions are on the way for the east terminal of Fort Wayne International as part of the airport’s ongoing renovation project.

Starting in May 2023, the east terminal expansion focuses on renovating the concourse area and expanding the airport’s first floor, adding up to a 35,500-square-foot renovation.

Part of Project Gateway, the announcement comes after November’s reopening of the terminal drive and the extensive West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation.

Among all the additions the expansion brings, FWA said there will be an East Concourse, more accessibility features, more restrooms, TSA security checkpoint expansions, and a new frequent flyer lounge. The plan also includes moving airline gates and passenger boarding to the airport’s second level, and relocating the airport restaurant.

“We are thrilled to welcome Clayco onboard as our Construction Manager for the East Terminal Expansion project,” said Scott Hinderman, executive director of Airports. “Over the last several years we have been working hard to bring a modern, accessible airport to our community. FWA serves as the first impression for many visitors to our area, and it is our goal to present the best front-door possible while we support our community and the Northeast Indiana region’s continued growth. By completing the East Terminal Expansion project, we will do just that.”

Work on the east terminal is expected to be finished by June of 2025.

“This is a challenging and exciting project that will complete the process of creating a beautiful, functional, and efficient Gateway for this thriving community,” said Mac Glinn, the senior vice president of Clayco and aviation business unit leader.

“We understand that we cannot drive away the traveling public in the process of making these types of improvements, that would undermine the whole purpose of these projects,” Glinn said. “We look forward to collaborating with the Fort Wayne Airport Authority to minimize impacts to all stakeholders and deliver this facility in a safe, cost effective, high quality, and timely manner.”

An overview of all the construction at FWA can be found on the airport’s website.