FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Beginning Monday, October 2 a westbound lane will open on East State Boulevard to allow traffic to flow in both directions during ongoing construction.

This change is to accommodate crews as they work to replace water mains and lead service lines built in 1915, moving them to the south side of the street.

Crescent Avenue, on the south side of the intersection, will remain closed for ongoing roadwork.

Suggested detours for motorists on Crescent are;

Northbound – E. State to Parnell Avenue to St. Joe Boulevard, to Crescent

Southbound – E. State to Anthony to Lake Avenue to Crescent

Motorist should plan their routes accordingly and be aware of possible traffic delays.