The intersection of East State Boulevard and Lahmeyer Road is shown. (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of East State Boulevard has been closed in Fort Wayne after a gas line was ruptured.

A construction crew hit a gas line in front of Blackhawk Christian School, at Lahmeyer Road, according to a letter from Blackhawk Christian School Principal Mark Harmon obtained by WANE 15.

East State Blvd was closed in the area.

Harmon said the Fort Wayne Fire Department said it was safe for school to remain in session. Access to one of the school’s parking lots may be impacted, Harmon said.

No other information about the incident has been released.