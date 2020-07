FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a crash scene on East State Boulevard at Maplecrest Road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Officers are reporting that a three vehicle rear-end crash occurred as the vehicles were traveling westbound on East State Boulevard. There are minor injuries reported.

East State Boulevard at Maplecrest Road is back open following a clean up of the scene.