East Noble students make it to final round in Vans Shoe art contest

KENDALVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Some ‘off the wall’ sneakers are earning students in Kendallville national attention.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said East Noble Art teacher Jessica Hull. “I can’t express how excited I am for the kids and our community.”

Back in January East Noble High School art teacher, Hull, entered her school and students in the Vans Custom Culture High School Competition. The process consisted in sending an application and a sketch of what their shoes would look like.

Vans then choose 200 schools to move forward in the competition. Those 200 schools received shoes that they then had to paint. The school was given two themes for the shoes, ‘Hometown Pride and ‘Head in the Clouds.’

Student Shae Coil painted the ‘Hometown Pride’ and Anna Strong ‘Head in the Clouds.’

‘Hometown Pride’

‘Head in the Clouds’

From the 200 schools, the company then choose 50 schools to make it to the final round. The public has until May 7 to vote on their favorite pair of shoes.

“I think my favorite part is seeing how our community has like come together to help support our program here and get students involved,” Hull said. “Because we are not really known for art here so just to see everyone’s outpouring of support. Like you walk down the hall and kids are like ‘hey I voted for you today.”

The winner of the competition will win $50 thousand dollars for their high school arts program.

To vote for the East Noble click here.