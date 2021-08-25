East Noble High School moves to eLearning, cancels extra-curricular due to number of COVID-19 cases

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble High School students will be moving to eLearning days and canceled extra-curricular activities until Sept. 1 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the building.

“Unfortunately, due to numerous COVID positive and quarantined students and staff it has become difficult to continue to conduct normal operations,” the letter said.

Due to this, Superintendent Dr. Teresa Gremaux said that East Noble High School students only will move to eLearning days on Aug. 27, 30 and 31. Students will need to log on to Canvas to receive daily academic instruction from their teachers.

In addition all extra-curricular activities will be shutdown from Aug. 26-31. The school will resume in-person instruction and extra-curricular activities on Sept. 1.

Other schools in the district will continue with in-person instruction.

“We realize this may inconvenience some of our families. Please know this was a difficult decision that involved numerous factors. We feel the five days will allow the staff to regroup, implement additional cleaning protocols and distance the staff and students for the time necessary to slow the spread of the virus,” Gremaux said.

She continued by asking parents to keep their children at home and not allow them to congregate during the shutdown.