FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A cat died and a home was badly damaged in a fire midday Friday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before noon to 1328 Dubois St. on a report of a fire.

According to a report, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic of the small home. Firefighters entered the home and found the home was “filled with smoke,” the report said.

The fire was found in the back of the home, the report said.

The fire was “quickly extinguished,” according to the report. The fire was deemed “under control” 27 minutes after firefighters arrived.

Two dogs were helped out of the home by firefighters. Firefighters searched the home and found “nothing else,” but a dead cat was found during another search later, the report said.

No one was home at the time.

The home sustained moderate fire and water damage, and heavy smoke damage, according to the report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.