NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, East Central Fire & EMS added another ambulance to its fleet during a ceremony at Station 1 in New Haven.

The new addition brings the entire fleet to seven ambulances with one unit dedicated as a “reserve/backup.”

The ambulance is equipped with tools that aid in safe loading and unloading of patients as well as tools for pain relief and IV administration, according to East Central Fire & EMS.

East Central Fire & EMS also said the department received over 3,000 calls to service in 2022.

The department primarily serves the cities of New Haven and Woodburn.