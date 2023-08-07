NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Most area school districts will be starting school this week, East Central Fire and EMS held their first day of active shooter training. WANE 15 went to St. John the Baptist School to learn how they prepare for active situations.

DISCLAIMER: Some photos below show fake blood and a distraught role players, viewer discretion is advised.

New Haven Police Department were also apart of the training and say it is rare they have the opportunity to train together. This training was designed to be as close to a real life situation as possible. There was fake blood and props used to simulate a real life situation. The role players had real life looking wounds on them so when police and EMS arrive they know where exactly to treat victims.

Role players were asked to yell and scream to implement the real chaos that occurs in an active shooter event. Trainings like this can be eye opening to all involved.

A role player attending to a “victim” during the training exercise. Another role player simulated an extensive injury to his leg. EMS had to attend to his loss of blood.

“We learn from past incidents and what went right and what went wrong and we utilize that to update our training every year,” said Deputy Chief of Police New Haven, Corey Smith.

After each exercise is complete the departments always do a debrief to see if anything needs to be changed.

If you are interested in volunteering for their next training session a link can be found here.