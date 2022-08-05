FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year.

East Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Marilyn Hissong has been in the top job there since 2016. She’s spent her entire 30-year education career at East Allen in other teaching and administrative roles before becoming superintendent.

From safety protocols to E-Learning, there are several new things at the district this school year.

EACS goes back to school on August 10.

Watch the videos below to see her discussion with Alyssa Ivanson.