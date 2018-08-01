East Allen County Schools install seat belts on bus Video

East Allen County Schools are working to make their buses safer. The first bus in their fleet has been retrofitted with seat belts.

They chose this bus because it serves both elementary and high school students.

EACS is rolling seat belts out slowly, because they had already placed their bus order before the changes. Their hope is the seat belt provides a safer environment for the students and bus drivers.

"Early on we'll have an extra person on the bus, just to get the kids established and used to it. But after that, it'll be very obvious. If we see movement on the bus it's going to be real obvious who is in,and who's not in their seat belt," says Director of Transportation at EACS, David Myers

It costs $10,000 to retrofit each school bus. EACS plans to have 4 buses retrofitted by Thanksgiving.