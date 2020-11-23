East Allen County Schools extends virtual learning for grades 7-12

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Tuesday, November 24 marks the last day for all student attendance in East Allen County Schools with Thanksgiving break starting Wednesday, November 25.

On Monday the district announced it will be continuing virtual learning in grades 7 – 12 through Friday, December 4. Administrators are optimistic that students in grades 7 -12 will return to in person learning on Monday, December 7.

By having students in grades 7-12 return on December 7, the hope is it will decrease the possible spread of COVID prior to their return. Elementary students in grades PK – 6 will continue in person learning at this time.

All teachers and staff will continue to report to work and will be available for assistance with the virtual option for 7 – 12 as well as in person instruction for the elementary.

At this time extra-curricular activities will continue as planned following COVID protocol. Staff will be in contact with students regarding any changes that need to be made.

The district will continue to work in partnership with the Allen County Department of Health to monitor the community spread. Parents and guardians are asked to help and support the COVID mitigation strategies to slow the spread.