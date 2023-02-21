FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parents looking to enroll their children in kindergarten at East Allen County Schools will have the chance to do so on March 9.

To do so, visit the school website at www.eacs.k12.in.us or contact the school office to learn more on how to start the enrollment process.

Cedarville Elementary – 260-446-0110

Heritage Elementary – 260-446-0160

New Haven Primary – 260-446-0150

Southwick Elementary – 260-446-0250

Woodlan Elementary – 260-446-0280

When coming to enroll a student, be sure to bring that child’s birth certificate, two proofs of residency (utility bill, medical bill, letter from court or government agency, etc.) all from the past 30 days and photo ID (for parents or guardians).

Parents will also need to complete an enrollment form, student health information, student emergency information and the school recommends both a physical and dental examination of the student.