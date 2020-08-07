East Allen County Schools announces fan plan for events

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) East Allen County Schools has announced how it will handle fan attendance at sporting events for the remainder of August.

The following steps will be followed. This applies only to home events :

All athletes will complete the parent/guardian sign up sheet prior to each event. This will allow the gate attendee to check off the names of the guests once their ID’s have been verified

Guests will pay the regular admission price

Parent/guaradian only – face coverings and social distancing required

Livestreaming will be used when possible

Cheer teams are expected to cheer for their level (example: JV cheerleaders will not cheer at a varsity game)

Only essential personnel on sidelines (athletes and adults only)

Away events will follow the guidelines of the host school

ACTIVITY Maximum Team Roster Size (Each Level) Number of parents/guardians per athlete allowed FOOTBALL 55 1 CHEER 15 1 VOLLEYBALL 18 2 BOYS SOCCER 22 2 GIRLS SOCCER 22 2 GOLF 10 4 X- COUNTRY 14 4 TENNIS 14 4 BAND Performances begin in September —

Fan participation for September has yet to be determined.