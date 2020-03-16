East Allen County Schools announce plan to feed students during closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) East Allen County Schools has come up with a plan to feed students during the extended closure brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to EACS students and anyone in the EACS community under the age of 18 according to a news release issued Monday morning.

Breakfast and lunch cold pack meals can be picked up at three designated sites:

Heritage K-12 – Door #8

Southwick Elementary – Door #6

New Haven Intermediate – Door #8

All three sties will be available for meal pick-up every Tuesday on the following dates:

March 17

March 24

March 31

April 7

The meals are available for pick-up at the following times:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each child will receive two bags. The first will have a five-day allotment of breakfast and the second bag will have a five-day allotment of lunch items. To limit interaction and proximity to other people and to limit the risk of possible COVID-19 exposure, food service workers will deliver the items to vehicles upon arrival.

Those with more questions can call 260-446-0100.