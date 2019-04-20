Earth Day at Black Pine

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved A photo of Tarzan, a chimpanzee that spent more than 20 years at an animal sanctuary in Albion. (Photo courtesy Black Pine Animal Sanctuary)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is partnering with the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District to bring recycling services to the sanctuary for this one-day event.

The event will be held on April 20th at 1426 W 300 N Albion, IN 46701, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Park Pal Members Free - Ages 0-2 Free - Ages 3-9 $10.00 - Ages 10-54 $14.00 - Ages 55 and up $12.00

Load up your unwanted household electronics, appliances, and more and bring them to us for recycling! Cash only - click here for a full list of items we will accept here.

Come meet, observe, and learn about the animal residents enjoying the REST of their lives at Black Pine! General Visitation available during this event!

