We are on day two of our heatwave with temperatures moving up toward 90 this week for a number of days. Last year, the first 90-degree day didn’t occur until June 13, It looks like it will be much earlier this year and it could last a while.

The atmospheric furnace will put on quite a show this week pumping heat from the Gulf of Mexico nearly unimpeded. High pressure will sit across the Great Lakes region and low pressure will be on the western and eastern sides of our area will keep the area dry and hot.

The last time we reached 90 was 300 days ago on August 3, 2022. From June through August of 2022, our area hit 90 twelve times.

This early season heatwave will last for a while. We really don’t see a break until Tuesday of next week.