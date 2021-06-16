Early Childhood Alliance working to address ‘broken’ child care system with ‘Stronger Together’ grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne-based Early Childhood Alliance hopes to re-imagine child care in northeast Indiana.

The center was one of seven child care service centers to receive Early Learning Indiana’s “Stronger Together” grants. Each grant is $100,000 and allows local child care providers to streamline their operational services, save money and allow them to focus time on providing high-quality child care.

Early Childhood Alliance CEO Madeleine Baker is grateful for this funding, adding that there is much that needs to be done on a local and national level to provide quality child care and education.

“We would say, not only in Indiana but at a national level, the child care system, I hate to use the word but that’s being intentional about it, is broken,” Baker said. “There’s not enough attention and funding going towards the child care system.”

Early Childhood Alliance currently acts as a shared services hub, providing child care services and education for families. The center also assists other local organizations that prioritize early childhood education and child care.

By providing these resources at a young age, it will pay dividends down the road once these children grow up. CEO Madeleine Baker says support is growing to invest more resources towards child care and early childhood education.

“There is a momentum, not only with the stronger together initiative that is happening now. But also more and more businesses are recognizing now,” Baker said. “We work with some manufacturing companies where the CEO says, ‘This is an absolute must have,’ for his workforce.”

Baker also hopes this grant will help the center’s mission to address child care deserts in northeast Indiana, where there are insufficient services for families and children.

Learn more about Early Childhood Alliance and the services they provide throughout Allen and Kosciusko County’s on their website.