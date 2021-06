FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Eagle Riders are holding a chicken dinner fundraiser for #JAVA (Justice, Accountability, and Victims Advocacy) on Saturday afternoon.

It will be held at the Eagle Riders facility, 2730 Lofty Drive in Fort Wayne.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Dinner will be served at 4:30. There are 125 dinners available for purchase

There will also be silent auction and raffle items, as well as handmade jewelry and other vendors.