Eagle Marsh growing after land buy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eagle Marsh on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will grow after its land trust purchased an acreage of undeveloped property.

Little River Wetlands Project, the local nonprofit land trust which co-owns Eagle Marsh, has purchased 35 acres of property east of Smith Road and south of Engle Road. The land will grow the wetland space to 791 acres.

“We’ve had our eyes on this piece of land for some time,” said Amy Silva, LRWP Executive Director. “Given its proximity to Eagle Marsh, we were hoping that someday we could add it to our largest preserve. It consists primarily of wooded wetlands, which are critical to protect, and large areas of the property have remained forested since the first aerial photograph of it in 1938.”

The property will not be open the public initially. Little River Wetlands hopes to establish trails and infrastructure that will allow access in a few years.

The purchase of the property was funded by a local couple who prefer to remain anonymous.