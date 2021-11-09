EACS’ Woodlan Elementary and High School celebrate veterans leading up to Veterans Day

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two East Allen Schools (EACS) buildings joined together to host a Veterans Day celebration on Tuesday.

Woodlan Elementary School and Woodlan High School joined together to honor families and veterans from the region. All branches of the military were recognized in the high school gymnasium.

The program was filled with music, singing and poetry. A “Quilt of Valor” was also presented to a veteran during the event.

This program at Woodlan High School has been going on for years and veterans say they are touched by the support from the community and the students.

“This is one great program. I’ve been here at least four or five times and it’s been great. These people put on a great program. These children, I can’t believe they sing so great. They do a great job they really do,” said Howard R. Timmerman, Army Veteran.

This event was the first of three put on by EACS this week. On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., there will be a veteran car parade at Southwick Elementary School. The students will be showing support to the veterans as they drive by. On Friday at 2 p.m., New Haven Intermediate School will hold a celebration will music and poetry performed by students.