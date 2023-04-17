ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Starting Tuesday, East Allen County Schools (EACS) will be hosting three job fairs for high school students that each focus on different career paths.

The first job fair will be held at the EACS Career Center in New Haven on Tuesday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. and will focus on manufacturing jobs.

EACS said over 15 manufacturing companies will be present.

The next job fair will also be held at the EACS Career Center on Thursday, April 20, at 12:30 p.m. and will be geared toward construction jobs.

Over 20 construction companies will be present to offer employment opportunities, according to EACS.

The last job fair will be on Friday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m. at New Haven High School.

EACS described the last job fair as a “Trades Fair,” and over 50 businesses will be in attendance.