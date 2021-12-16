EACS school bus involved in DeKalb County crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Eight students and two adults were inside an East Allen County School bus when it crashed into another car in DeKalb County on Thursday night.

Just before 7:15 p.m., 64-year-old Steven Hathaway of Woodburn was driving the school bus southbound near the intersection of S.R. 1/S.R. 101 and S.R. 8. Hathaway failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and slammed into a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was travelling east bound on S.R. 8.

DeKalb County police say no one inside the school bus was injured.

The driver of the Elantra, 72-year-old Toby Miller, suffered a possible shoulder and collar bone injury. He was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss