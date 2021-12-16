EACS school bus involved in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Eight students and two adults were inside an East Allen County School bus when it crashed into another car in DeKalb County on Thursday night.

Just before 7:15 p.m., 64-year-old Steven Hathaway of Woodburn was driving the school bus southbound near the intersection of S.R. 1/S.R. 101 and S.R. 8. Hathaway failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and slammed into a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was travelling east bound on S.R. 8.

DeKalb County police say no one inside the school bus was injured.

The driver of the Elantra, 72-year-old Toby Miller, suffered a possible shoulder and collar bone injury. He was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.