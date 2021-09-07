EACS school board vetoes mask mandate

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – At Tuesday night’s school board meeting East Allen County Schools board members voted to veto the mask mandate. The board voted 3:4.

According to the proposed reopening plan, masks would have been required inside all EACS buildings, buses and during after-school activities. If a student or staff member was considered a close contact they will not have to quarantine if they are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. Field trips will be allowed but masks are required.

Turpin saying “masks are not the miracle covid stopper.”



Discussion hearing up with Turpin and Nellems.



Nellem asks “what happened last year we didn’t have the mask mandate and quarantine and it’s effecting the staff.” — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) September 8, 2021

In the meeting, Superintendent Marilyn Hissong, since the school year began 400 students have tested positive for COVID-19 with 197 in the past week. There have been over 2,000 students quarantining. The majority of these cases come from the high schools and junior high schools.

The changes would have gone into effect on Sept. 13 and expire at midnight on Oct. 14.

Vote breakdown: