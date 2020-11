ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — East Allen County Schools says it’s time to make spring learning plans.

Second-semester learning options open Friday, Nov. 13. They are in-person or fully online.

If an option isn’t specified for a student, they’ll be assigned to in-person learning.

Parents can complete the process online and contact their child’s school if they have any questions.

Applications are open until Wednesday, November 25th at 11:59 p.m.