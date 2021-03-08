EACS opens pre-k, kindergarten enrollment on Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools (EACS) announced it will open pre-K and kindergarten enrollment for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.

“Registering early allows parents help to ease their child’s transition to school by receiving information about our schools,” the district said.

EACS requires that students entering kindergarten be 5-years-old on or before Aug. 1, the district’s website said. However, if the student’s birthday is Aug. 2 through Oct. 1, the child may enter kindergarten if he or she meets the early entrance requirements:

Parents must submit a completed application (Kindergarten Early Entrance Waiver) to the school principal on or before June 1 in the year of requested enrollment. The school principal and a committee of teachers will review the application and schedule a meeting with student and parents in the month of June. The student will participate in an individual screening. The screening process is designed to demonstrate sufficient and appropriate readiness for a kindergarten experience.

The assessor will provide screening results and make a recommendation to the building principal. The school principal will notify the parents by June 30 of screening results and determination of entrance waiver. If a waiver is granted, parents must complete the student enrollment process. Parents should not be given enrollment paper work until approval is granted.

Visit the district’s website or call 260-446-0100 for more information.