EACS make masks optional for upcoming school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools (EACS) approved its reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district will be mask-optional in its buildings. However, if COVID cases increase in the area and masks become required by the CDC, or the local or state health departments, this plan could change. Face coverings will be required when staff members and students are riding the school bus.

Any visitor will be required to wear a mask unless they can show proof of vaccination.

The plan says that social distancing will continue to be implemented, in addition to plexiglass being used in some areas to create a barrier at tables.

During the meeting, parents were able to voice their concerns and opinions to the board. Those opinions were about even with some for and some against masks.

However, after the board’s vote parents were in favor of the change. This change comes after months of pushback from parents who say masks should be optional and “it should be up to the parents whether they wear a mask or not.”

East Allen’s session starts on August 11.