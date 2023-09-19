FORT WAYNE, (Ind.) – East Allen County Schools (EACS) held a public hearing Tuesday evening to give the public a chance to provide feedback on the proposed 2024 budget.

The district is proposing a 2024 budget of $135,859,655, and the proposal includes the debt service fund, education fund and operations fund.

On Tuesday, district officials specifically held the public hearing for comment on the Capital Projects Plan and the Bus Replacement Plan. The Bus Replacement Plan is through a five-year period, 2024 through 2028. Next year, EACS expects to spend $1,737,704 toward that plan.

For the Capital Projects Plan, they expect to spend $6,398,000 next year. Patrick McCann, chief financial officer at EACS, said the Capital Projects Plan is an overview of assets that are over $10,000.

“If you look at that plan, you’ll see a lot of window replacement, a lot of carpet replacement for classrooms and a lot of other capital outlay expenses that cost over $10,000,” McCann said.

The public had an opportunity to offer feedback at Tuesday’s meeting, but no one did. McCann believes this to be a good sign.

“I welcome feedback because I want to hear what the public has to say, understanding East Allen County Schools has 17 buildings, and there’s a lot of need,” McCann said, “And so it’s difficult when you have a limited amount of resources to identify all of the needs for every single building in a way that’s equal.”

The adoption of Budget and Plans will be voted on during another meeting Oct. 17.