NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – With COVID-19 cases dropping, school districts in Allen County are dropping the close contact quarantine and contact tracing safety measures.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, East Allen County’s board voted unanimously to end the precautions. After the vote many parents and board members expressed how things are starting to feel like it’s going back to normal.

“I mean, I never knew how much I loved normal,” EACS parents Janell Hicks laughed.

Hicks’ son attends a high school in the EACS district, and she was ecstatic that the school board voted unanimously to eliminate measures she didn’t find necessary.

“It just increases their screen time exponentially,” Hicks said. “I think that’s why we’ve heard depression, and anxiety and even teen suicide has really gone up during COVID.“

Hicks told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that her son was quarantined twice – and he had COVID once. Since he only experienced cold-like symptoms and wasn’t hospitalized, Hicks didn’t support the precautions.

EACS is the third school district in Allen County to eliminate the safety measures. Board President Todd Buckmasater said in the past it was always a struggle to send healthy children home.

“As we’ve learned more, we are able to make better decisions as we are given the authority to,” Buckmaster said. “There’s been a lot of things from the state and the county. They put stipulations on how we need to move forward, but we are at that point where we can get kids back in school and it’s time.“

Indiana state guidelines don’t require students or staff to quarantine because of a close contact if they are wearing masks. However, there is not a mask mandate for East Allen, Northwest Allen, and Southwest Allen county schools.

“All school districts are different, and it would be real hard to make a decision at the state level – because all districts, counties and communities are different,” Buckmaster said.

All three districts are still under a mask mandate on school busses. Lifting the mandate is not a decision board members can vote on. The bus mandate is a federal guideline from the Public Transportation Department.