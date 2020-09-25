EACS elementary school honored with National Blue Ribbon School award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized eight Indiana schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020, including Cedarville Elementary School in East Allen County Schools.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said Secretary DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The eight newly added National Blue Ribbon Schools from Indiana join over 9,000 schools from across the nation with this award, the release said.

Schools are recognized in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, student subgroups scores, and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: Among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: Among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13, the release said. Each school will receive their plaques and flags via mail.

Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.